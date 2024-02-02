Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's future in Netflix laid bare by streamer exec

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a plethora of projects in the pipeline for Netflix as a part of their $100 million deal.



According to the Post, the streaming platform’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria dished on the Sussexes’ future in Netflix, including a movie, a TV show and “a couple of unscripted shows”.

“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Riegg],” who is the head of unscripted shows at the platform, shared Bajaria.

She continued: “And they actually have like a bunch of development. They have a movie in development; a [scripted] series that they’re working on.

“So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great,” the content officer added.

The hopeful update comes in the wake of swirling rumours about Harry and Meghan’s financial crisis as their deal with Netflix nears expiration.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially signed the deal in September 2020, only months after stepping down from their royal positions.

They have since released a handful of projects, including the docuseries Harry & Meghan, which offered an intimate look into the couple’s new life in California.

Most recently, Prince Harry-led documentary, Heart of Invictus, debuted on the streaming platform in August.