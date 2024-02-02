Prince Harry, Meghan Markle head to Canada on special mission

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who did not travel to the UK amid King Charles and Princess Kate's health worries, are heading to Canada this month for a special celebration.



The California-based couple have decided to spend Valentine's Day together abroad as they will fly to Canada on three-day visit (from February 14 to February 16) for the "Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go" celebrations, according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, during their stay in the country, will spend times with members of the participating nations' Winter Training Camp, including team managers, coaches and competitors, to experience winter adaptive sports ahead of the Games next year.



The couple are expected to take some time out from their engagements to renew their vows to strengthen their relationship on lover's day as Canada is a very special place for Harry and Meghan. They even made their debut as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, where Meghan lived while filming Suits.

"I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything,” Prince Harry previously told PEOPLE.

King Charles III's youngest son Harry founded the international adaptive sports tournament for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans in 2014.



Following cycles in London (2014), Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017) and Sydney (2018), the Hague (when COVID-19 pushed the event back to 2022) and Düsseldorf (2023), the competition in Canada in 2025 will be the first time the Invictus Games have returned to a previous host country.

Harry and Meghan's photographer pal Misan Harriman also shared two new images of the couple at 2023 Invictus Games in Germany.

In January, Harry and Meghan travelled to Jamaica and now they are heading Canada seemingly sending a clear message to ailing King and Princess Kate that they have no time to spare for them.