Netflix cancels ‘Obliterated’ after Season 1

Netflix to cancel ‘Obliterated’ after first Season

Netflix’s Obliterated is not going to be back.



From the minds of Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, the creators of Cobra Kai, this comedy centres on a special forces team that, having foiled a deadly threat to Las Vegas, celebrates their victory with a wild party full of drugs, alcohol, and other fun activities, only to find out later that the bomb they deactivated was a fake.

The now inebriated squad needs to uncover the true bomb, get past their personal problems, and save the planet despite their disabilities.

Starring were Amalia Yoo, Paola Lázaro, Eugene Kim, Alyson Gorske, Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, and C. Thomas Howell.

Obliterated was executive produced by Hurwitz, Schlossberg, Heald, and Dina Hillier from Counterbalance Entertainment, with the studio Sony Pictures Television.

The information was released amid previous hints from Hurwitz and Heald that he and the group were returning to work on the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai.

"Once More into the fray," with a picture of the actors and crew, which included William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Yuji Okumoto, Mary Mouser, Xolo Mariduena, Peyton List, and Tanner Buchanan, Heald added, "Into the last good fight."

The Karate Kid offshoot on Netflix was supposed to finish in January 2023.