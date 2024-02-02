Zayn Malik expresses disappointment over Gigi Hadid’s relation with Bradley Cooper

Zayn Malik shares his views on Gigi Hadid’s relationship with Bradley Cooper

Zayn Malik has recently expressed his disappointment over Gigi Hadid’s relationship with Bradley Cooper



A source spilled to the US Weekly, “Zayn is not happy with their relationship and never will be.”

This news came after Gigi and Bradley were spotted holding hands during a rare moment of PDA in London on January 25.

The source revealed that Bradley “has been a voice of reason” for Gigi who is co-parenting her daughter with Zayn.

“Bradley is sober, and his [advice] comes from his own personal experiences,” said an insider while giving reference of the actor’s daughter whom he shares with former girlfriend Irina Shayk.

The source told the outlet, “Bradley has warned Gigi that there’s a difference between a healthy and a toxic separation.”

Gigi parted ways with Zayn in October 2021 after six years of relationship. At the time, the former One Direction star was accused of four criminal offenses of harassment after an alleged altercation with Gigi’s mother.

Two years later, Zayn spoke up about the incident on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“I knew what happened, and the people involved knew what happened too,” remarked the singer.

Zayn added, “I just wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her [or] any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that.”

The musician made it clear that his daughter Khai’s happiness “is the main important” in his life as well as Gigi.