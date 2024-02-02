Bradley Cooper opens up about career-changing moment after Vince Vaughn performance

Bradley Cooper reveals his career-changing moment: Deets inside

Bradley Cooper has recently opened up about his career-changing moment after watching Vince Vaughn performance.



Cooper spoke with fellow nominees in the Best Actor category at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, revealed that he saw Vaugh on the set of his 2005 movie, Wedding Crashers.

“I am up to the point. I was always just trying to get it right on camera. Be present and get it right,” said the Serena star.

Cooper remarked, “I’m watching Vince Vaughn destroy a scene, just crush it, and then he wants another take.”

“It was the scene where the grandmother is shooting him, takes the gun out and he’s running out,” continued the 39-year-old.

The Burnt actor mentioned, “He’s just like, ‘I want to do another one.’ In front of everyone… this huge crew and lights and it’s so nerve-wracking… and it was his willingness to fail.”

“Watching Vince Vaughn… this huge tough guy, funniest guy, quickest guy… I was just in awe of this human, this man just failing, just willing to try anything,” explained Cooper.

Gushing over Vaugh, the actor pointed out, “At some point he was just scatting and caught onto this thing and was doing this song. I loved seeing it, but clearly it wasn’t working. But it didn’t even matter.”

“It was all of us watching this artist just explore with complete abandon. It was like a diamond through the middle of my head going, ‘That’s it! That freedom to just be absolutely willing to fail,’” stated Cooper.

The actor added, “It changed me forever. That was the moment.”