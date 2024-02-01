New academic year to commence from August in Sindh schools

Representational image. — Facebook

KARACHI: Approving recommendations of its sub-committee, the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department has approved recommendations to start the new academic year in the primary and secondary educational institutions in August.

The new academic year 2024-25 will begin on August 1, 2024, instead of April 1, 2024, as per notification issued by the provincial department on Thursday.

In pursuance of the decision taken in the meeting of the sub-committee of the steering committee held on January 25, the new academic session 2024-25 has been re-considered and will commence w.e.f. August 1 instead of April 1, 2024, with immediate effect, it read.

The provincial education department had earlier decided in November last year to start the new academic year in the public and private schools on April 15, 2024. It also decided to commence the academic year 2024-25 in Sindh's colleges will begin on August 1 this year.

The department’s spokesperson had also announced the conduct of matriculation and intermediate exams in the last week of May 2024, and the announcement of results on July 31 and the second week of August, respectively.

In another development today, the provincial government announced the closure of educational institutions across the province from February 6 to 9 in the wake of the upcoming general elections in the country.

However, the public and private schools, colleges and universities will remain closed from February 5 to 9 – as Feb 5 has already been announced as a public holiday on account of Kashmir Day.

The Sindh Education Department's statement further stated that a summary regarding the three-day holiday has been sent to the Chief Minister House and an official notification will be issued following the summary's approval.