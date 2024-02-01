Sindh schools to be closed from Feb 5-9

The picture shows students walking towards their school. — Online/File

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has announced the closure of all public and private educational institutions across the province from February 6 to 9 due to the forthcoming February 8 nationwide polls.

The public and private schools, colleges and universities will remain closed from February 5 to 9 – as Feb 5 has already been announced as a public holiday on account of Kashmir Day.

The Sindh Education Department's statement further stated that a summary regarding the three-day holiday has been sent to the Chief Minister House and an official notification will be issued following the summary's approval.

With more than 128 million voters, Pakistan is set to stage crucial elections this time around owing to the instability on the country's political and economic fronts.

The polls are slated to be held on February 8 with heightened security and deployment of law enforcers to ensure the law and order situation across the country.

Earlier, the Punjab government also decided to keep schools, colleges and universities across the province closed from February 6 to 9 in the backdrop of the general elections slated for February 8.

As per the Punjab cabinet, the decision would apply to public and private educational institutes both.