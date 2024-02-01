 
Thursday February 01, 2024
One killed, several injured as multiple explosions rock Balochistan

Police have cordoned off Quetta's Spinny Road area; explosions also took place in Naseerabad, Turbat districts

By Web Desk
February 01, 2024
At least one person was killed and four others were injured on Thursday after several blasts hit different parts of Balochistan including provincial capital Quetta, according to police.

In Quetta, the explosion took place in the Spinny Road area. Police have cordoned off the area and are ascertaining the nature of the blast, Geo News reported.

The explosions also took place in Naseerabad and Turbat districts of the province.

According to police, at least three people were injured when a hand grenade exploded at the Dera Allah Yar Bhatti gate area in Naseerabad and one person was injured in a grenade blast in Turbat's main market.

Bomb disposal squad and rescue teams have arrived at the site of a blast in Quetta where, according to police, at least one person has died in the explosion.

More to follow..