CII stresses state's exclusive right to carry out armed actions

An undated image of Pakistan Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. — AFP/File

As Pakistan battles the scourge of terrorism amid the recent wave of attacks, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Wednesday highlighted the state's exclusive right to carry out armed actions.

"Only the state has the right to carry out armed actions [...] suicide attacks are against [the principles] of Shariah," the forum said in a statement.

The council's statement comes as the country has been gripped by an alarming surge in terrorist attacks as the nation's more than 128 million voters gear up to elect their representatives in upcoming general elections slated for February 8.

Continuing its statement, the CII — a constitutional body that advises the legislature with regard to religious guidelines of its laws and measures — stressed that a government which fails to provide and uphold the people's rights will be warranted to be deemed as a "failure".

"If any government fails to meet the legitimate demands of the people and their rights due to its incompetence and [prevailing] injustice, [such government] is to be deemed guilty in the world and afterlife," it said.

Calling for the need for the provision of basic utilities to the masses, the forum urged the government to ensure that people's lives, belongings and honour are protected, the forum stressed the need for guaranteed provision of basic human needs such as food, shelter and clothing at affordable prices.

"The state is bound to devote all its energy [and resources] to meet the legitimate demands of the masses," it noted.



Addressing the issue of people's right to protest, the body said that the masses are allowed to adopt any method of protesting for their legitimate rights as long as it complies with Shariah and is free from socio-cultural and moral corruption.

"It is not permissible [in Islam] to harm people's lives, to hurt people, to damage private and public property during the protest," the CII said adding that hurling accusations, resorting to slander, lying and spreading false news is strictly prohibited in Islam.

It also underscored that those responsible for damaging someone's property are liable for compensation to the aggrieved party — and if those responsible are unknown, then the government has to provide the necessary compensation.