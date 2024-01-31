Russell Brand ‘strongly’ rejects SA allegations in new interview

File Footage

Russell Brand has addressed multiple rape allegations publicly for the first time, vehemently denying the accusations and characterizing them as 'hurtful attacks.'



The 48-year-old appeared on Tucker Carlson's X show on Wednesday, engaging in a 45-minute interview that covered a range of topics.

Throughout the conversation, Brand made several references to the allegations he is confronting, as well as the ongoing investigations by the police and BBC.

'Of course I deny any allegations... that have been advanced,' he said, adding 'I reject the allegations in the strongest possible terms.'

During the discussion, he says that at the time of the documentary his infant son who was 12 weeks old at the time was undergoing heart surgery.

'My son was born with a heart condition, while this was happening he was undergoing heart surgery at 12 weeks old,' he told Carlson.

Brand has been questioned by police twice about a total of nine alleged offences and police inquiries are ongoing. He has always maintained that his relationships were consensual.