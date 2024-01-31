Queen Camilla gives health update on King Charles

File Footage

The Queen provided an update on her husband King Charles's health after spending three nights in the hospital.

Camilla, aged 76, gives pleasant news during the official opening of the new Maggie's Cancer Support Centre at the Royal Free Hospital in northwest London.



During the event, she interacted with donors, including Sir Gerald Ronson, who inquired about the King's health following his treatment for an enlarged prostate.

'How's the boss doing?' he said.

'He's getting on, doing his best,' she replied.

Dori Dana-Haeri, who led the fundraising effort for the new centre, said she was 'so pleased' Charles, 75, was well.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Queen Camilla nodded as she said: 'Thank goodness.'

Supporter Sir Michael Pakenham added: 'All best wishes to His Majesty for the very best recovery.'

Camilla replied: 'Thank you very much, that's very kind. I'll pass it on.'

The King was discharged from The London Clinic on Monday and appeared in good spirits as he left the hospital with his wife at his side.

The engagement on Wednesday marked Camilla's 17th visit to a Maggie's centre and her first as Queen.



