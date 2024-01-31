Slain PTI candidate Rehan Zeb Khan. — X/@mugheesali81

Rehan Zeb Khan, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidate from NA-8 and PK-22 constituencies, was killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened when Rehan was present in Bajaur's Sadiqabad Phatak Bazar area with regard to his election campaign-related activities.

