Wednesday January 31, 2024
PTI-backed election hopeful Rehan Zeb Khan killed in Bajaur ahead of Feb 8 polls

Slain candidate was was contesting elections from NA-8 and PK-22 seats

By Web Desk
January 31, 2024
Slain PTI candidate Rehan Zeb Khan. — X/@mugheesali81

Rehan Zeb Khan, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidate from NA-8 and PK-22 constituencies, was killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened when Rehan was present in Bajaur's Sadiqabad Phatak Bazar area with regard to his election campaign-related activities.

More to follow...