King Charles gives Queen Camilla thumbs up to continue royal duties

King Charles, who's making good progress at home after being released from the hospital following his prostate surgery, has given his wife Queen Camilla a thumbs up to resume her royal duties.

Queen Camilla Tuesday hosted a reception for authors, illustrators and binders who have been involved in the new Miniature Library collection, including her son Tom Parker Bowles, at Windsor to celebrate Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House's centenary year.

The 76-year-old Queen was all smiles and in high spirits as she posed with the guests for a picture as the doll house celebrates its 100th year.

Camilla's appearance also delighted fans as they believe the King and Princess Kate are doing well that's why the Queen returns to work with happy mood.

A royal insider has claimed that the King has asked the Queen to continue her royal duties as he's feeling well and would soon resume his duty.

Royal family's social media accounts have also highlighted Queen Camilla's work as they shared her picture with the caption: "These new books highlight the incredible richness of twenty-first century literary talent."





