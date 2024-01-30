Shannen Doherty gives 'miraculous' update on her cancer

Shannen Doherty has given her fans positive health updates since disclosing in November 2023 that her cancer had progressed to her bones.



The former Beverly Hills, 90210 stars recently appeared on the podcast Let's Be Informative...with Dr. Mirhadi, which is presented by her radiation oncologist, Dr. Amin Mirhadi.

During the episode, she talked about receiving a stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis, managing the condition, and dealing with it. Doherty disclosed that she was taking a novel cancer infusion during the talk, which she wished to keep a secret for the time being.

“After four treatments, we didn’t really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kinda was like, ‘We’re gonna keep going with this and see,'” she said on the podcast. “After the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier. Do I call that a miracle? Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now, that I sort of rolled the dice and said, ‘Let’s keep going.'”

The Charmed actress revealed that she spoke with her oncologist about continuing the treatment, and he encouraged her to do so, giving her some encouraging outcomes.

“That it’s actually breaking down that blood-brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, ‘I’m gonna give her a break,'” she continued. “Sometimes you’re looking for miracles in all the wrong places, and they’re right in front of your face.”

With Doherty, the good vibes don't end there. She clarified that her battle to prevail has been aided by her return to optimism and a positive outlook following the progression of her cancer.

“Every day is a gift, and there are so many new things in the works that I think hope is always there,” she added. “I think it’s so important. Listen, I can die today, I can die in 20 years, I don’t know. I can die walking outside of my house and a tree falling on me or a bus hitting me, whatever. Or I can die of cancer. But all I can do is live each day in as much as a positive manner with hope as I can and embrace it and feel like, ‘Wow, I get to wake up again today, what can I do?'”