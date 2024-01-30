Taylor Swift strengthens ‘dad’ bond with Travis Kelce’s father Ed Kelce

Taylor Swift calls Ed Kelce 'dad'

Taylor Swift is settling in with the Kelces.



The musical sensation was seen adoringly searching for "dad," or Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, on Sunday night as they celebrated the Chiefs' significant victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

Swift and Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, began looking among the crowd for Ed and Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, as they strolled across the pitch.

“Where’s — do we have a dad?” The 34-year-old Swift enquired before presumably spotting him behind them.

The singer then informed the matriarch of the Kelce family, "We have a dad, we have Jason," as they continued in search of Travis, 34.

According to a video uploaded on X, Swift stayed close to Donna and told the man, "I'm gonna do what she does," when a stadium employee attempted to steer the two in one direction.

Even though they were separated from Jason and Ed on the field, the four of them shared a VIP suite to watch the AFC Championship game.

Following the 17-10 victory, Swift—wearing a red sweater, black miniskirt, and boots—was seen grinning broadly as she posed for a joyful selfie with her beau's parents and the Philadelphia Eagles centre.