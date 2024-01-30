Amy Jackson said YES to 'Gossip Girl' Star Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick engaged after actor pops question

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are engaged.



With pictures from the chilly proposal, the Gossip Girl star and Supergirl actress revealed the news on Monday.

"Hell YES," was the caption posted to Jackson's and Westwick's Instagram accounts. The post's headline featured a picture of Jackson covering her mouth in disbelief while Westwick was on her knees on the Swiss Peak Walk near Tissot.

A photo of Jackson standing behind her partner and raising her hand to show off her rock appeared in the post that followed. A close-up of the two of them together with Jackson's sparkler completed the post.

Westwick, 36, and Jackson, 31 met for the first time in 2021. In June 2022, the couple declared their love on Instagram. The pair debuted on the red carpet at the National Film Awards in July.

The couple hasn't held back when it comes to raving about one another on social media since going public with their romance. Jackson shared a lovely post in June to commemorate the birthday of her now-fiance.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my lifeeeee - I thank God for you everyday. You’re home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one.

If you don’t already know… these are the things about you that I’m most thankful for making kindness the coolest, making me laugh during the times I only wanted to cry, your jawline, your napping ability, your constant love, support, encouragement along with the Tony Robbins esque pep talks, your huge heart and deepest soul.

Happy Birthday Moon Man, I love you @edwestwick," she wrote.