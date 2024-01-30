Adele dishes out real reason of not living in the UK

File Footage

Adele has recently dished out the reason of not living in the United Kingdom after the 7/7 terrorist attack in London.



Addressing the crown on her Las Vegas residency show, the Hello hit-maker, who now lives in Los Angeles, revealed how she overcame fear of using the London YouTube after nearly 20 years of not using it.

“I wasn’t even scared to be on the tube. I loved it. It reminded me of my teenage years,” confessed the 38-year-old while speaking to the audience at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The Easy On Me singer stated, “I haven’t really been on the tube in England, not since I’ve been famous. It is since we had a terror attack there. I have been scared because I get claustrophobic.”

Adele pointed out that there was one moment when she had to put her fears aside as she was almost late to the Mamma Mia! The Party immersive experience at the O2 Arena in December.

“So, it was Friday night and I had an appointment before. So, I had to get there in like 45 minutes and it’s like a two-hour drive really in traffic,” recalled the songstress.

Adele mentioned, “So, I had to get on the tube, [and] my appointment required me to be in full hair and makeup…So I very much looked like Adele the singer.”

“I got on the tube and I had a mask on. I did have lots of security guards with me in fairness and a few friends, but we were all very under the radar and I felt right at home. You’ll never guess what happened, but I fell asleep! she added.