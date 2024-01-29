Holly Willoughby keen to explore opportunities in America: 'free agent'

Ms Willoughby quit This Morning after 14 years in October

Holly Willoughby is keen to explore potential TV opportunities in America following abrupt departure from This Morning and Phillip Schofield's controversial exit from the same show.

This scenario appeared unlikely just 18 months ago when the in-demand Ms. Willoughby, 42, was entangled in a contract dispute between ITV and the BBC.

However, for the first time in her career, she finds herself as a 'free agent' and is eager to explore opportunities in the United States while putting an end to domestic troubles.

Despite discussions being in the early stages, she is genuinely 'excited' about the prospect. This comes as a significant shift, considering her three children are settled in school, and her husband Dan Baldwin leads a highly successful TV production firm.

A move to the States would be a monumental decision for the entire family, a fact she is well aware of.

Currently hosting Dancing On Ice, Willoughby believes there is no harm in exploring potential opportunities in the U.S.

She is curious to see if she can emulate the success of fellow Britons James Corden and Cat Deeley in securing lucrative TV roles across the pond."

A source said: 'Holly's had an incredibly tough year, it's really taken it out of her.



'She thought long and hard about returning for Dancing On Ice and it's proved to be the correct decision, it's got her back in the groove again.

'Jobs in America have always been at the back of her mind but due to circumstance, now they've become a genuine reality and she's excited by that.

'Discussions are taking place and she's in no rush to take on any roles, but if there is a presenting gig she feels passionate about Stateside, she has the freedom now to explore it.'

Ms Willoughby quit This Morning after 14 years in October following Schofield's sacking from the broadcaster.

Schofield left the show after admitting to an affair with a younger colleague and lying to his co-star when questioned about the mounting speculation.