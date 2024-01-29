Police 'manhandle' foreign cyclist in Punjab’s Sadiqabad

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The police on Monday initiated investigations against an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) after video clips of his alleged torture and misbehaving with three international cyclists from Italy, England and Iran — including a woman — in Punjab’s Sadiqabad went viral on the social media platforms.



The incident took place on Saturday when the international tourists — Charlie West from the United Kingdom, Alex Sidney from Italy, and Motahira from Iran who were cycling from Sindh to Punjab — reached Sadiqabad.

Short video clips of a police officer slapping a woman cyclist are making rounds on social media.

In one of the footage, the police officer, later identified as ASI Liaqat, can be seen reprimanding the woman tourist and asking her to get up in anger.

The police officer turned fierce when she refused to do that. She says: “I want to sit here.” The policeman abruptly snatched the camera from her while the sound of slaps was heard.

In another video, the male cyclist is heard saying: “I want my camera back. This is unwarranted assault. I am calling my Italian Embassy […].”

The sportswoman said: “I want to know why he grabbed his hair. All these people saw it. He grabbed his hair. It’s not good for you.”

Responding to the incident, a spokesperson of the Punjab police said that a probe has been launched against ASI Liaqat, adding that action would be taken against him if he is found guilty in the investigation.

He added that the cyclists were provided security as per the SOP when they entered Rahim Yar Khan from Sindh. The incident happened after a heated argument as they refused the security, the police added.

“The ASI slapped the foreign cyclist when they sprayed on him,” the spokesperson said.

Two of the three cyclists were still staying at a private hotel in Sadiqabad, the police official said, adding that one of them had left the country.