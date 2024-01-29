Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning for Hollywood survival

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose Hollywood ambitions are clear, have been given a crucial advice ahead of the 96th Academy Awards ceremony this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are said to be struggling to win the Hollywood after Spotify exit, have been urged to set their eyes on Oscars.

The upcoming event presents Meghan and Harry with a "make or break" opportunity, an entertainment expert has told Newsweek.



Now, with Oscar nominations announced, the March 10 ceremony could provide the Sussexes with the perfect opportunity to be seen with the big faces of showbiz world.

"Meghan and Harry's Hollywood ambitions are clear, but their integration into the A-list has been slower than anticipated," said the expert.



The royal couple have made inroads into Hollywood after quitting the royal family in 2020, creating their own production company and signing multi-million-dollar streaming deals.

However, the transition from the couple to Hollywood royalty has not been smooth, with the Sussexes facing several industry setbacks and embarrassments despite maintaining their headline- and attention-grabbing appeal.

"In my opinion, attending the Oscars could be a make-or-break moment for them. The Oscars is the biggest showbiz night of the year and it celebrates the best of the movie world, and whilst this year's nominations have been criticized...the ceremony remains a cultural touchstone, sparking conversations, influencing trends, and showcasing the incredible talent and creativity that cinema offers, and everyone who's anyone will be there."



"The Oscars aren't just about statuettes; they're a star-studded networking magnet. Rubbing shoulders with power players could open doors for future projects, production deals, and even lucrative endorsements," said expert.