Halle Bailey defends decision to hide pregnancy after 'gaslighting' accusations

Halle Bailey claps back at ‘gaslighting’ claims over keeping pregnancy a secret

Halle Bailey took one against her critic who accused her of “gaslighting” her fans and followers by hiding her pregnancy from public.

The 23-year-old actress, who recently announced the arrival of her baby boy with boyfriend DDG, was the latest subject of criticism on social media.

One of the users took to X, formerly Twitter, for letting in on a ‘Photoshop’ secret that helped her conceal her baby bump during her pregnancy.

They wrote: “I don’t think people are mad she hid her pregnancy. People are more so annoyed that she went out of her way to lie and gaslight about it.”

“Then, she shaded people and called them desperate. Now, she wants those same 'desperate' people to know every little detail”, the user added.

The Little Mermaid actress shortly disputed the accusation with a lengthy explanation in quote tweet, calling the hater out for being mad she protected her peace.

She also dished on her decision to share her happiness of a baby with her fans on social media after his arrival.

“i never lied or even said anything about it honey , making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went . i’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same?

“and i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you!” (sic),” added Bailey.

The multi-hyphenate star announced the arrival of her son with her boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr “DDG” earlier this month.

Halle originally sparked rumours of pregnancy during her appearance at the MTV VMAs in September 2023.