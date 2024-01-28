PTI leader Hammad Azhar’s octogenarian father arrested in Lahore

Hammad Azhar shares pictures of his father Mian Azhar arrested by police on January 28, 2024. — X/@Hammad_Azhar

Mian Azhar, the father of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar and former Punjab governor was arrested in Lahore on Sunday, Geo News reported.



PTI leader Hammad Azhar confirmed that his octogenarian father has been arrested, saying he wanted to lead a rally as per his democratic and constitutional rights.

“Pakistan has today been reduced to a total fascist state with zero human rights or rule of law. One Nawaz Sharif & his daughter calling the shots and ruining the country,” he alleged on his X handle.

More to follow...