Kevin Costner's ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner is shopping at Whole Foods

Kevin Costner's ex wife Christine Baumgartner spotted loading up on essentials at Whole Foods in Santa Barbara.

The handbag designer was captured maneuvering a cart filled with groceries to her vehicle over the weekend.

Amidst recent reports hinting at Costner's 'strong suspicions' of her connection with boyfriend Josh Connor pre-divorce, Baumgartner was seen in a brown sweatshirt, complemented by a gold link necklace and multiple bracelets.

Baumgartner and Costner's story began on a golf course in 1994 during the actor's rehearsals for the 1996 film Tin Cup.

Following Costner's split with Cindy Silva that year, he briefly dated Bridget Rooney, with whom he had a child.

However, in 1998, fate brought him back to Baumgartner at a restaurant, leading to their romance.

They exchanged vows in September 2004 at Costner's 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colorado, known as The Dunbar, named after his Dances With Wolves character.

The couple, parents to two sons born in 2007 and 2009 and a daughter born in 2010, enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage before Baumgartner filed for divorce in September 2023.

Costner, reportedly 'blindsided' by the divorce, saw their separation finalized in the same month.

Recent revelations unveiled Baumgartner's post-divorce romance with financier Josh Connor, a former neighbor in Palm Springs.