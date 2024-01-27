Timothée Chalamet becomes 'materialistic' amid Kylie Jenner romance?

Timothée Chalamet's family and friends reportedly observed a few negative 'changes' in the actor's personality after he started dating Kylie Jenner.

As per Heat Magazine, the Wonka actor became 'materialistic' due to the influence of the beauty mogul, who is known for a lavish lifestyle.

The source claimed that the Hollywood star's family wants to intervene and save Timothée from the 'Kardashian-Jenner clan's bad influence.'

"Timothée’s family and friends are caught between a rock and a hard place," the report stated.

Speaking of the actor's changed behaviour, an insider shared, "He’s suddenly consumed by things like designer labels, flashy cars, flying on private jets and having a big group of ‘yes people’ around him all the time."

"Meanwhile, when he spent time with his family over the holidays, he was so distracted – texting and Face Timing Kylie nonstop and barely interacting with anyone else there," the source added.

An insider further said the actor's family believes that "he has become a total stranger.”

In September 2023, Kylie and Timothée confirmed their relationship with their debut outing at Beyoncé’s star-studded Renaissance World Tour held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, LA.



Before Timothée, the renowned TV personality was romantically involved with rapper Travis Scott.

The former couple shares a five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster and one-year-old son, Aire.