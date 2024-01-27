Kate Middleton’s parents to look after Princess at home

Prince Kate, who's said to be returning to home after being discharged from the hospital, will reportedly have her very loving and caring parents by her side at home during recovery.



The Princess of Wales's parents are currently helping William looking after the couple's three children as they are an enduring factor in the upbringing of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



The future Queen, who's going through a difficult phase after her serious abdominal surgery, will lean on her close-knit family.



Prince William, who has already cleared his diary to spend time with his wife Kate, is being supported by Mike and Carole Middleton.

Prince George's grandparent, who live a short car ride away in Bucklebury, are a constant presence in Kate and William's children's lives.

"Her parents are an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren. And they will be a reassuring presence when she goes back to Windsor to recuperate," a palace insider told People.



On the othe William, 41, is expected to extend his time away from public duties for a few more days to assist Kate in transitioning back to home life.

Kate and William will also have the support of their longtime nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has been with the family since George was 8 months old.



King Charles who under went a planned prostate surgery on Friday is also expected to be discharged from the hospital within days.



"William, who is really hands-on, doesn’t want any mistakes made with the next generation. He wants to give them a proper upbringing and lots of love. That is foremost in his mind,” a friend of the future king says in this week’s issue.