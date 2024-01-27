Lily Gladstone confides Leonardo DiCaprio about upset over his 'Killers of Flower Moon' oscar snub

Lily Gladstone and other Hollywood heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese came together for a revealing conversation on the upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon, featured in Friday's issue of Variety.



The trio delved into various aspects of the drama, addressing its production challenges, extended runtime, and notably, DiCaprio's surprising Oscar snub.

Lily Gladstone defended her co-star, expressing her and her parents' outrage over his omission from the nominations.

She stated, "They were pissed. He was the first to text me congratulations, with popping confetti. I told him how upset we all were."

Despite DiCaprio missing out on an Oscar nod, both Martin Scorsese and Lily Gladstone secured nominations.

Scorsese earned his 10th Best Director nod, while Lily made history as the first Native American to be nominated for Best Actress.

She expressed her disappointment, asserting, "My nomination is equal parts his. I would not have been able to do what I did without his generosity as an actor and as a human being."

Martin Scorsese chimed in, defending DiCaprio's performance, stating, "Leo fearlessly created a true Everyman … an Everyman that people just don’t want to acknowledge. So that will endure."