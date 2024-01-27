Justin Timberlake reveals shocking detail about comeback album: ‘My best work’

‘Everything I Thought It Was’ is set to release on March 15 this year

Justin Timberlake couldn’t be prouder of his upcoming album.

The NSYNC frontman is getting ready to release his comeback album, Everything I Thought It Was – his first in nearly six years after 2018’s Man in the Woods.

Having already released the album’s lead single Selfish Friday, Timberlake revealed in an interview with Apple Music 1 that he actually ended up recording a hundred songs for what he called his “best work” yet.

“I worked for a long time on this album and I ended up with 100 songs,” he told host Zane Lowe, admitting that “narrowing them down to 18 was a thing.”

Expressing how “excited” he is about the new project, the ten-time Grammy winner reflected that the album “has moments that are incredibly honest, but also, there’s a lot of f***ing fun…”

Elaborating on the title, Everything I Thought It Was, Timberlake noted that the album allowed him to “look back at the past and have a real, not a refracted perspective of what it was.”

Timberlake – who recently came under severe backlash for the revelations made by his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears about their relationship – reflected on the philosophy that “there’s never any truth, there’s just everybody’s perspective of what happened.”

He continued, “But to really look at it and be able to metabolise and verbalise my perspective on it – I don’t think I’ve ever really don’t that before.”

Everything I Thought It Was is set to release on March 15, 2024.