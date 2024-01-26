Brad Pitt wants to maintain 'sobriety' with Ines De Ramon's help

File Footage

Brad Pitt has reportedly quit drinking and seemingly wants to embark on a journey of sobriety with the help of her partner, Ines De Ramon.

As per OK! Magazine, the jewellery designer has proved to be the reason for calmness in the actor's life.

Pitt and Ramon, who first sparked romance rumours in November 2022, "have a Zen room with aromatherapy diffusers and sound bowls."

An insider further added that "the mind-centering practice" has helped Pitt to decrease his anxiety."

The source further added, "He’s hyper-committed to his sobriety and knows if he falls off the wagon, the implications could extend to his family and the producing business he’s spent 20 years building."

Earlier in 2017, the Fight Club opened up about his drinking habits, saying, "Personally, I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff or something."

"And you realize that a lot of it is, cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings. I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that," he added.

A few days ago, another report claimed that Pitt found love and support from his girlfriend amid his family feud.

A source close to the same publication shared, “It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him."

"Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure. She’s smart and down-to-earth and supportive," an insider said.