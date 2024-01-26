Princess Kate sends important message to admirers amid recovery

Princess Kate sets a 'great example' for her fans as she prioritises her health and halted royal duties after her abdominal surgery.

For the unversed, Kensington Palace released an official statement regarding the Princess of Wales's health on Wednesday, January 17.

The statement said, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

Notably, the Princess will commence her royal duties after Easter.

As per GBN News, a palace insider told People Magazine, "It does sound serious with the length of time [she’s taking]. But she is in great hands and will have lots of care and support at home and is a fit young woman. I am sure she will bounce back."

While admiring Catherine's decision to take sufficient time to recover, the source shared that it is sensible of her to take time.

The report further shared, "That is a great example to the rest of us, as you’re often told to get back to work as soon as possible, which can be damaging."



“It is good for all of us to see her taking the time, recovering properly and then coming back. We can all learn from that," an insider said.