Sofia Vergara reacts to being sued by Griselda Blanco's kids

Sofia Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco, a Colobmbian drug dealer in titular Netflix biopic miniseries

Sofia Vergara’s fascination of the Colombian drug queen Griselda Blanco trumps every lawsuit filed against her.

The 51-year-old actress has been sued alongside Netflix by Blanco’s kids, who are demanding the halt of the new series over its alleged “unauthorized use of their family’s image and likeness.”

Vergara plays the titular role in the biopic crime drama, released on the streaming platform earlier this week.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Modern Family alum addressed the lawsuit, saying, “I’m trying to understand her from the beginning.”

“I started from being fascinated by her, because she achieved many things that it was impossible for a woman to achieve, even though they were horrific,” she added.

The miniseries’ creator Eric Newman explained to the outlet: “It’s not my first rodeo. The Escobar family made similar claims [for the TV series Narcos]”.

“We had a very specific story we wanted to tell. I believe we told it, and I don’t think it in any way prevents someone else from telling their own version of it.”

In a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Blanco’s son Michael Corleone claimed that Griselda stole several anecdotes and materials from a series of interviews he did about his mother over the last few years.

His siblings supported Michael in claims that the streamer violated their rights by using their images and likeness in the show without their permission.