Daisy Ridley on why she’s excited to return to Star Wars

Daisy Ridley reveals major reason to make a comeback in new Star Wars movie

Daisy Ridley has recently spilled out major reason to return as Rey in an upcoming Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Star Wars movie.



In a new interview with Variety, Ridley, who is going to reprise role for new Star Wars movie, revealed, “The short answer is I don’t know. I’m excited to do the job, but not because Sharmeen is a woman. Her documentaries are amazing. Her idea for the story is cool.”

“No spoilers, but she gave me a rundown of the entire story,” continued the 31-year-old.

Ridley stated, “If it weren’t amazing, I would have been like, ‘OK, call me in five years.’ But it’s worthwhile.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ridley also opened up about her experience of not having previous co-stars like Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac in the new movie, which is set to begin filming this year.

Ridley explained, “I don’t know what is what or who is who (in the new movie). So much has happened for me [since the Skywalker saga]. I feel like a grown-up now.”

“When I first started, I was, like, 20. I was the youngest on set. It took me the first two Star Wars films to feel worthy of being there,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Ridley added, “Now I’m in my 30s. The whole thing feels quite different. I’ve been able to work with other filmmakers, and hopefully, I’ve got better as a performer.”