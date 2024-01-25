'Credible evidence': Islamabad says India killed two Pakistani citizens

Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on January 25, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi said Thursday that Pakistan had "credible evidence" proving that Indian agents were involved in killing two Pakistanis on Islamabad's soil, showing New Delhi's "brazen" terrorist activities were growing in the neighbouring nation.

"These are killings-for-hire cases involving a sophisticated international set-up spread over multiple jurisdictions," Foreign Secretary Syrus Qazi told reporters during a press conference in Islamabad at the Foreign Office.

More to follow...