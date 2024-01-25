Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship takes new turn

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly displayed their strong bond in Jamaica, showing that they are really made for each other.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's united front at music legend Bob Marley's event proves their relationship has taken a new turn.

On Tuesday, California-based couple enjoyed the red carpet treatment and were photographed looking happy and relaxed in the Carib Theatre in the capital Kingston.



Body language expert Darren Stanton analysed Meghan and Harry's behaviour on behalf of Betfair, saying: "From the photos I’ve seen, they’ve never been stronger."

He went on explaining that the positioning of the couple showed they trust one another, saying: "The chest is known for being a sensitive area in body language, as that’s where most of your vital organs are. The fact she placed her hand there proves that there’s huge trust and rapport between them."

The expert also noticed: "Meghan also displayed fixed, prolonged eye contact towards Harry on the night. At one point, the pair were pictured with the Duchess gazing up towards her husband."

To support his analysis, Darren added: "The way they were holding hands was quite significant and it was the first thing I noticed. It wasn’t just simply holding hands, but they had their fingers interlocked into each other, which is a really tight way of showing a connection."

He concluded as saying: "In recent months, the pair haven’t displayed as tight or open of a connection in terms of PDA (public display of affection), however this couldn’t be more different. This proves to me that they’re both in a really strong place and feel totally synchronised with each other."



Meghan and Harry put on a loved-up display during their latest outing and looked relaxed and full of themselves, showing no signs of worry on their face amid royal health emergencies.