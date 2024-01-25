Jemima urges followers to report son’s 'fake' X account

British screenwriter and producer Jemima Khan. — Reporter/File

LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has urged netizens to report a fake account impersonating her son on microblogging site X.

The fake X account was set up in her son’s name to support the PTI election campaign.

Jemima, who was married to the PTI founder till around two decades ago, asked her followers on X to report the fake account.

She wrote: “Fake account. Please report.”

The fake account is being run in the name of Jemima's younger son Kassim Khan. The fake account tweeted: “Hi everyone, General Elections will be held in Pakistan soon, so in these difficult circumstances, it is our right to convey Imran Khan's message to everyone and take full advantage of social media, so now I will use Twitter actively, need your support. #ImranKhanIsOurLeader”



This is not the first time she has called out fake accounts set up by social media users to exploit names of Jemima and Khan’s sons Suleman Khan and Kassim Khan.

Jemima said her sons are not on Twitter or any other social media site - or at least they are not there under their real names.

Children of many leading Pakistanis politicians avoid being on social media to avoid trolling, especially on X.

Jemima also expressed her dismay at being linked to an alleged “Operation Goldsmith” being run by X users in Pakistan.

Yesterday, it trended in Pakistan and abroad making accusations against the Goldsmith family. Sources close to Jemima have said the allegations are ludicrous and the Goldsmith family has no interest in Pakistani politics.

Jemima has been vocal about the issue of Palestine and Israel in recent months but she has distanced herself completely from Pakistani politics.

In a recent interview with The News, Jemima said that she needs no politics in her life and avoids discussing and taking part in political matters to stay away from political fights.

She told this correspondent: “I need politics out of my life.”

Jemima also told The News that she deliberately stays out of political matters to keep herself out and away from controversies that come attached with politics.