NADRA launches WhatsApp channel to update citizens

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Thursday launched a Whatsapp Channel to provide up-to-date, accurate information to citizens.
According to Nadra, the innovative initiative showcases a forward-thinking approach to disseminating accurate information to citizens.
"Real-time messaging capabilities enable NADRA to swiftly communicate updates and guidance to citizens," the authority added.
One of the reasons Nadra launched the Whatsapp channel is to also help prevent the spread of misinformation and establish trust between the government authority and the public.
"The rapidly growing number of subscribers to the NADRA WhatsApp channel indicates a positive response from citizens," the authority mentioned.
The initiative, as per Nadra, not only facilitates efficient information sharing but also fosters a sense of transparency and credibility.
Citizens can access Nadra's WhatsApp using this link: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaH7JG2I1rckS9XnTg23
