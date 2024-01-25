Elijah Allman’s wife slams ‘manic depressive’ Cher amid conservatorship battle

Cher previously slammed Elija’s wife Marieangela for allegedly enabling his addiction

Cher is having the tables turned on her by son Elijah Blue Allman’s wife.

Marieangela King – who recently reconciled with estranged husband Elijah – claimed that Cher is “manic depressive” and “categorically unfit” to be Elijah’s conservator.

“[Cher] is not capable of managing her own affairs – let alone those of Elijah,” Marieangela claimed in new court documents obtained by Page Six, adding that Cher’s attempts to control Elijah’s finances under the guise of concern for Elijah’s addiction battle will “jeopardize” his recovery.

She continued, “To my knowledge, the petitioner [Cher] has never known the security code to her own home, does not drive, does not prepare her own meals or dress herself, and has admitted to me that she is a ‘manic depressive.’”

She also expressed concern over Cher’s manager, Jennifer Ruiz, claiming that Ruiz would try to “take over” Elijah’s life and leave him surrounded by “triggers” amid his ongoing recovery.

She concluded her petition by reiterating that Elijah doesn’t need a conservator but if it must come to it, the conservator “should not be [Cher].”

Previously, it was reported that both Elijah and his half-brother Chaz expressed similar concerns over their “hypocritical” mother’s conservatorship filing, with Elijah believing that Cher is “out of her mind.”

Interestingly, in her conservatorship filing, Cher bashed Marieangela – with whom Elijah recently tried to get his divorce request dismissed – for not being “supportive of Elijah’s recovery and… actively [working] to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs.”