PM Kakar appoints Gohar Ejaz as interior minister

Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Investments Gohar Ejaz addressing the audience at the 3rd Engineering and Healthcare Show at Lahore's Expo Center, Lahore on January 19, 2024. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Weeks after Sarfraz Bugti stepped down as the caretaker interior minister, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar appointed Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, and Production Gohar Ejaz as the country's new security czar on Wednesday.

Ejaz's appointment comes after Bugti, citing personal reasons, tendered his resignation on December 19.

As per the cabinet division's notification: "The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to assign the portfolio of Interior to Mr [Gohar] Ejaz [...] with immediate effect."

Geo News, quoting sources, had then reported that Bugti had decided to resign from the key ministry two months prior with the aim of taking part in the upcoming February 8 general elections.

After his resignation, the senator soon announced to join the Bilawal Bhutto-led Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Ejaz's appointment comes after lobbying started for the new interior minister following Bugti's resignation.