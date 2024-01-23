Prince William 'triggered' by mom Diana's memory amid Kate's health scare

Prince William 'triggered' by mom Diana's death memory amid Kate's health scare

Kate Middleton's health scare might invoke some bitter memories in Prince William from his childhood.



Speaking to GB News, royal expert Angela Levin drew parallel between the current condition of the Princess of Wales with William's late mother Diana, noting the future King is now much more equipped to deal with such crisis.

She also insinuated that he must feel “lonely” as Kate recuperates from her abdominal surgery held last week in a private London Clinic.



Meanwhile, his father King Charles taking a break in the Balmoral estate ahead of surgery for the treatment of his enlarged prostrate.

“I think it’s a very lonely feeling, and I think he’s [William] doing his best, because he’s got children,” the royal expert opined to GB News.

She went on to explain that though he can rely on his and Kate’s children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, to cheer him up, the current royal health row must trigger some bitter memories from his own childhood.

“Children can you cheer you up with something like that. And he’s got the responsibility of looking after them, but for something like this, I think he goes back to his own mother, when he became, what she called, ‘The man of the house’ at the age of 15.

Levin continued: “But here, he’s a mature man, and he will know the priority is to look after his wife, who has been so wonderfully supportive to him, that he’s decided that this is the thing that he’s going to do. Family first.”