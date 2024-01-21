Anthony Hopkins reflects on writing a new memoir

Anthony Hopkins opens up about writing a new memoir

Anthony Hopkins has recently opened up about writing a new memoir.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Silence of the Lambs actor said, “I'm writing a biography. It's a weird process.”

“I realised how I'm blessed with one thing. Maybe it’s my actor’s brain. I do have quite a memory,” stated the Oscar winner.

Anthony told the outlet, “I remember days of months in the years.”

Reflecting on his own life, the One Life star pointed out that his wife of 20 years, Stella is doing the same.

“Stella has carte blanche to [cover] everything, though he doesn’t know how far along her project is,” remarked the actor.

Anthony dished, “I don't know. I don't ask her. It's quite a lot of film. I don't know when it's going to come out.”

Looking back at his childhood, the actor revealed that he was the “school dummy” and “directionless” as his father was in “despair”.

Later, in his life as a stage actor, Anthony was nearly ruined by alcoholism.

“I was drinking myself to death. One day I had a moment of sheer fright. I got some help. That was 48 years ago,” said THE Remains of the Day actor.

However, now Anthony expressed gratitude for the good and bad that happened in life.

The Nixon actor mentioned, “I’m just fortunate.”

“I went through ups and downs and depressions and despair and anger and all that stuff, but gradually the last few years [I’ve been] thinking, ‘Well, I’m still here,’” added Anthony.