Charlie Sheen’s neighbour receives strict sentence after home invasion, assault

Charlie Sheen is getting justice a month after he was a victim of an alleged home invasion and assault.

Electra Schrock – Sheen’s neighbour who attacked him in his house in late December – has been sentenced by a Van Nuys Superior Court on Friday after pleading no contest to the charges.

Per court documents obtained by Radar Online, the 48-year-old attacker received two years of formal probation with conditional release to a residential rehab treatment program for substance abuse for a period of 90 to 120 days.

Schrock agreed to go to rehab in order to avoid jail time.

The sentencing follows an incident on 20th December where the Two and a Half Men star was attacked by his Schrock – his neighbour – at his Malibu home, as reported by TMZ.

Per law enforcement, Sheen had opened the door to Schrock after she had knocked, only for her to violently tear his shirt and attempt to choke him.

Following the distressing altercation, Schrock returned home where she was then arrested for assault and burglary, after Sheen had dialed 911.

The Hollywood Walk of Famer received minor injuries but did not need hospitalization.

Meanwhile, Schrock has been charged with felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

The court further issued a Criminal Protective Order prohibiting Schrock from contacting Sheen.