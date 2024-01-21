Inside Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's 'unpleasant' co-parenting outing

Kim Kardashian behaves 'coldly' with ex Kanye West in rare reunion

Kim Kardashian seemingly maintained distance from her ex-husband Kanye West during their recent 'unpleasant' co-parenting outing.



The former couple was reunited for their eight-year-old son Saint's basketball game on Saturday. However, the two 'ignored' each other with cold behaviours.

While analysing the former lovebirds' gestures, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror, "Kim and Kanye both chose to make that icy spacial gap even greater with what looked like a series of ‘ignores.'"

She added, "There is some form of communication between them here but none of the kind of facial feature softening or eye smiling that you might get with a more friendly encounter."

Speaking of the reality TV star, Judi said Kim seems to stare coldly at Kanye as per the viral photos.

While talking about the rapper's reaction, the expert said, "...and although we can’t see his face, the suggestion from the angle of his head is that he is staring right back."

The rapper and socialite stuck to their phones and intentionally avoided communication during their son's match.

Judi stated, "Both use their cell phones to complete the ritual of ignoring each other though, tapping into their keyboards to keep them and their attention signals occupied to avoid engaging in a rapport-building chat."

For the unversed, Kanye and Kim filed for divorce in 2021. The former couple share four children: North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.