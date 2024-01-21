Taylor Swift narrowly escapes danger at her New York City apartment

Taylor Swift nearly fell victim to trouble after a man allegedly tried breaking into her New York City apartment in Tribeca.

According to Page Six, law enforcement authorities arrested a man on Saturday, Jan. 20, for allegedly trying to break into a building at the location.

According to eyewitnesses, the man went up to Taylor’s door “around 1 p.m.” At the time, the Midnights artist was allegedly at her residence in the Big Apple.

They told the outlet that the man had been lurking in the neighbourhood for the past “few weeks,” and was “sleeping on the stoop, chain-smoking constantly, shouting, and generally making everyone uncomfortable.”

“When he arrived before Christmas, my husband asked what he was doing here and he said, ‘I want to see Taylor,'” claimed one of the neighbours. “He even had flowers at one point.”

A rep for NYPD also confirmed that the officers received a call about a “disorderly person” on Franklin street.

“Upon arrival, [police] were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location,” they added.

“It was all pretty civil,” the eyewitness alleged. “He didn’t resist. There was no yelling or anything.”