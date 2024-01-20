Gigi Hadid Shares daughter Khai's latest photos after Zayn Malik's Paris incident

Gigi Hadid Shares daughter Khai's latest picture after Zayn Malik's Paris incident

Supermodel Gigi Hadid delighted fans as she shared new photos of her daughter Khai after the three-year-old's dad Zayn Malik threw himself back into the spotlight this weekend.

Gigi's memsmerising post comes hours after her ex-partner Zayn Malik graced the red carpet at the Paris Fashion Show where he suffered an incident as his foot was run over by car.

The former One Direction member looking spectacular as he posed for pictures at the Paris Fashion show on Saturday alongside a slew of stars including Andrew Garfield Lewis Hamilton and Rita Ora.



Sharing adorable photos on her Instagram Story, Hadid detailed that she and Khai had been spending some time together outside. In one shot, Khai was dressed in a bright pink jacket and pants, cozy-looking pink-patterned gloves and a hat that featured animal ears.

The proud mom then posted a black-and-white shot of her little girl being pulled in the snow on a sled.

Gigi, in a recent interview, showered praise on Malik saying her ex is a 'wonderful' father' and devotes much of his time to his baby.

"Zayn's energies are focused on being a good dad to Khai and his work and that's not going to change any time soon," she told MailOnline. "He's a wonderful father, very caring and loving and devotes a lot of time to his daughter. It's what gives him the most pleasure in life," Gigi said.

Zain looked stunning as he had his dark hair with blonde highlights slicked back and donned a plain checkered blazer and light blue shirt with his colourful neck tattoos on full display.