Prince Harry makes first statement after Princess Kate, King Charles shock announcements

Prince Harry showed no signs of worry or stress amid royal health scares as he looked glamorous at the 21st annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards, paying tribute to his late mother Princess Diana in his first statement after receiving the medal.

The Duke of Sussex, who reportedly took a solo flight to Los Angeles on Friday, received 'Living Legend' award at glitzy John Travolta-hosted Beverley Hills bash.

"I was just a one-year-old when you danced with my mum at the White House and now look at us." said Harry in his tribute to mom.

However, the Duke made no mention of Prince Kate, who's hospitalised after major abdominal surgery. He did not share even a single word for his father who also shocked everyone with his health scares.



Harry thanked the Living Legends of Aviation awards for the 'incredible honour', adding that he is 'proud to be recognised among such a dynamic and inspiring group of individuals'.



In his statement Harry said: "For me, flying has been a transcendent experience. A close encounter with magic, an invitation to both protect freedom… and to feel free, and, funny enough, an opportunity to ground oneself, without actually being grounded."



"I find my flight training — which was over the course of three years— to be one of life’s greatest lessons. It triggered a vast array of feelings."

It was Harry's first appearance and statement since his sister-in-law underwent surgery and his father revealed his condition.



Harry was praised for his work as a pilot in the British Army, and now shares a hall of fame with the likes of Buzz Aldrin, Tom Cruise and Neil Armstrong.

He was in high spirits on Friday, smiling as he joined Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, a 46-year-old member of the Danish royal family, and others at the Beverly Hills Hilton.

Travolta was reportedly the driving force behind Harry receiving the award after feeling an affinity for the prince after dancing with Diana – though the prince's nomination angered some military pilots who felt it was unearned.

