Selena Gomez confirms to play Linda Ronstadt in biopic

Selena Gomez, 31, revealed on Friday through her Instagram Stories that she will portray musical icon Linda Ronstadt in a forthcoming biopic.



"I have no words to describe my heart for this project ... years of hoping this dream would become my reality," she said in the caption of a screenshot of a Deadline article that broke the news, which was originally covered by Showbiz 411 in the summer.

In another story, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a black-and-white photo of Ronstadt and captioned it, "Love your heart and soul for life and music." Ronstadt, 77, reposted the story on her own account, adding pink hearts.

Ronstadt's manager, John Boylan, created the music publisher Great Eastern Music, which also broke the news of Gomez's new position earlier this month.

Boylan and James Keach, who produced Ronstadt's 2019 documentary The Sound of My Voice and the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, are scheduled to produce the movie. The title of the movie and the other actors have not yet been disclosed. With David O. Russell directing.

“The long-rumoured Linda Ronstadt biopic is now up and running. Selena Gomez is attached to play Linda,” reads the announcement on the website’s “Projects” page. “The two recently spent a few hours at Linda’s home discussing the project and getting to know each other.”

In addition to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2016, Ronstadt has won eleven Grammys in her career.

In 2019, Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman's documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, which followed her nearly 50-year career, focused on her.