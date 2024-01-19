Kim Kardashian 'manifested' her success and fame: Expert reveals

File Footage

Kim Kardashian, a well-known name in the world, has manifested her enormous success and fame, a manifestation coach claimed.



From her successful business ventures to being a pivotal part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the reality TV star often made it to the headlines.

In conversation with the Mirror, manifestation coach Kathleen Cameron shared, "Kim is very, very honest about how she wanted to be famous, she wanted this life, she wanted to be admired, she wanted to be on the red carpets and she wanted to wear designer gowns."

The expert said that Kim's strong 'desire' and 'belief' in achieving her big dreams led her towards a lavish lifestyle.

"Most people just won't say they want that, most people won't allow themselves to dream for that. And not everybody wants that reality she has, but it is a beautiful example of manifestation," Kathleen added.

Speaking of the renowned American family and reflecting on their success, the expert said, "Everything starts as an idea in someone's mind and so the Kardashians are actually a really beautiful story."