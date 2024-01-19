Tom Parker widow Kelsey opens up about 'emotional attachment' with her wedding ring

The star of The Wanted tragically lost his life on March 30, 2022

Kelsey Parker has explained the reason behind her decision to stop wearing her wedding ring following the death of her husband, Tom Parker.

The star of The Wanted tragically lost his life on March 30, 2022, after a challenging year-and-a-half struggle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer, at the young age of 33.

As a single mother, Kelsey is now taking care of their two children, four-year-old Aurelia and three-year-old Bodhi, and she has opened up to the public about her journey through grief.

Appearing on ITV chat show Lorraine on Friday, Kelsey told how she chose to remove her ring as it reminds her of the fact Tom isn't here anymore.

She said: 'We were soul mates we achieved so much together in those years.'

'I just think for me, I don't know, I just thought it was time. I am married to Tom but not in this lifetime now because he is not here anymore.

'I was looking down at it and thinking about the happy times but it also reminded me that he's not here. I feel a lot clearer now and it's about going forward.'

Guest host Christine Lampard asked the mother-of-two, who began dating Tom in 2009, about finding love again.

She said: 'I'm 33. I had such an amazing time with Tom I was 19 when I met him and we had such an amazing bond but I am 33 and I have two children.

'I feel like I was Tom's carer then I lost Tom and it became about my children. I need to start loving myself a bit more.'

Celebs Go Dating expert Paul Carrick-Brunson was also on the show and told Kelsey:'The person you are with next needs to be open and share those emotions.'

Kelsey said: 'I'm so busy but Tom has given me these opportunities and he's taught us that we only have one life and we have to live it to the fullest.'

In November 2022, eight months after Tom's death, Kelsey began dating electrician Sean Boggans - although they have since split.