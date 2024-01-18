Prince Harry 'feels sting' of not being with Princess Kate, King Charles in pain

Prince Harry is said to be upset as he's not with his father King Charles during one of the most difficult phases of his life.

Moments after Princess Kate's abdominal surgery, the royal family revealed that King Charles III is seeking treatment for a benign prostate condition.

It's a very stressful situation for both sons of King Charlese, William and Harry, who are not together at the time when they need each other's support.

The heir to the throne is feeling lonely while picking up the extra workload amid royal health scares.



The health and well-being of close family members is also a concern for Harry, who's living in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

There are speculations that Harry, who will be inducted into the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills on January 19, is thinking to join his family during their hardship.



"I’m sure Harry is feeling the sting of not being connected to his family," Psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told Fox News.

"Parents get older and more vulnerable to health challenges as they age. Harry has placed himself in a tough box. What he feels and what he can do about his feelings may be at odds. He is now forced to hide his psyche behind a different kind of mask, a mask of his own making. It’s a difficult place to be," the expert added.