Image taken during a country-wide blackout, on January 10, 2021. — AFP

Karachi will witness another power shutdown tomorrow (Thursday) owing to K-Electric’s (KE) maintenance activity on multiple grids in the metropolis.

The company will undertake maintenance activity at Baloch and Gulshan Grids which might cause temporary interruption of supply in areas connected to the aforesaid grids as the activity requires a power shutdown from 9pm to 6pm, KE said in a statement, the city’s primary electricity supplier said in a statement.

The activity is aimed at ensuring a stable and reliable power supply to consumers residing in these areas, it added.

The exercise may cause temporary interruption of supply in areas connected to the aforesaid grids as the activity requires a power shutdown from 9pm to 6pm.

Meanwhile, customers are advised to reach out to KE's social media platforms or via call centre 118 for further guidance.

Areas of Baloch Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are Mehmoodabad Area, PECHS Block-6, PAF Housing Society, Karachi Administrative Society, Fazaiya Housing Society, PECHS Block-2 & Baloch Colony, Azam Basti, Azam Town, Shabbirabad, KCHS Commercial Area, Block-7/8, Bangalore Town, KMCHS, Jinnah Society, Maqbool Abad, DMCHS Block-7/8.

Areas of Gulshan Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are Gulshan-e-Jamal, Main Abul Hasan Isphani Road From University Road to Noman View, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-13D-2, 4A, 3,4, 1, 2 & 13G, 13A, 13B, 13D Askari IV Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-11,10A.