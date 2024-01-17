PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan. —PTI Instagram

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was hit with another setback as the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down his plea against the rejection of his nomination papers, dimming hopes for his participation in the February 8 general elections.



The high court upheld the decisions of the returning officer (RO) and appellate tribunal given against acceptance of the disqualified former premier’s nomination papers from NA-122 and NA-89 constituencies.



A three-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the plea on Wednesday.

In his plea, Khan stated that his nomination papers were rejected by the RO and appellate tribunal in contrast of the facts, therefore, he should be granted permission to contest forthcoming polls.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the LHC bench rejected the politico’s appeal and upheld the previous decisions.



The ousted prime minister had filed his nomination papers from Lahore's NA-122 and Mianwali's NA-89 constituencies ahead of the upcoming polls slated for February 8.

Moreover, the high court also heard a series of petitions filed by other PTI bigwigs to challenge the rejection of their nominations.

The larger bench also dismissed the appeals filed by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI Secretary General Hammad Azhar, PTI leader Latif Khosa’s son Khurram Latif Khosa.

The development comes as a major blow to the party whose leadership is facing a plethora of cases — especially pertaining to the May 9 riots — with senior leaders, including Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others, behind bars.

More to follow...